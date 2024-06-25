Another day of above-average temperatures and dry conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mild and dry weather with periods of breezy to gusty winds is forecast for today. High temperatures will remain above average in the upper 70’s and 80’s with sunny skies. Mostly clear skies follow tonight with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Under the influence of an upper-level ridge dry conditions remain with high pressure creating some chances of breezy to gusty winds. Winds are expected to sustain around 5 to 15 mph with gusts not likely to exceed 25 mph.

As the upper-level ridge gets pushed out of the region Wednesday evening, an upper-level trough, closed low, and cold front are gearing up to take its place. While temperatures will remain above average in the upper 70’s and 80’s Wednesday, expect chances of showers and thunderstorms to start. Precipitation chances will continue for the end of the week with some storms becoming severe, producing strong and erratic gusty winds, large hail and brief heavy downpours. The best chance for severe thunderstorm activity will likely be Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will take a dip during this period as well. Rainfall will continue to impact north central and central Montana through Friday afternoon, until the weather producing trough exits the region. By Friday, north central and central Montana experience below normal temperatures with highs ranging in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Upper-level ridging this weekend will warm things up and dry things out.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely and thunderstorms possible. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’sd and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in 70’s.