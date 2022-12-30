After an active start to winter, a quiet weather pattern continues into the new year

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Light to moderate snow showers will continue in western Montana on Friday, tapering off overnight. The weather pattern remains dry in Montana as the jet stream keeps storm tracks well south of Montana. No major storm systems are on the horizon for the next 7-10 days. However, temperatures will turn cooler in the new year with highs running slightly below normal.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. A gusty southwest breeze sustained at 15-25 MPH occasionally gusting to 40 MPH. Temperatures rising into the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, low to mid 20s from Havre to Glasgow. Clouds gradually decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, upper 0s and lower 10s for northeastern Montana.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for central Montana, low to mid 30s for the Hi-Line. Winds diminish overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for central Montana, upper 0s and lower 10s for the Hi-Line.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Throughout the overnight, temperatures fall into the 10s for central Montana and 0s for the Hi-Line.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s for central Montana, mid 20s for the Hi-Line and Helena area, and 10s for northeastern Montana. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 10s for central Montana, -0s and 0s for the Helena area and the Hi-Line.

TUESDAY: Sunny for the Rocky Mountain front with increasing cloud cover further east. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, mid to upper 20s for western portions of the Hi-Line and the Helena area, upper 10s for eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Overnight temperatures fall into the 0s for the Hi-Line, 10s throughout central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line and the Helena area, low to mid 30s for central Montana. Overnight temperatures falling into the 0s and 10s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow showers near the Continental Divide. Highs in the low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 30s for central Montana.