Watch
Weather

Actions

-2° and -22° in Great Falls on 2/22/22

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
-2° and -22° in Great Falls on 2/22/22
-2° and -22° in Great Falls on 2/22/22
nws222222222222222222.jpg
Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:00:56-05

GREAT FALLS — There were plenty of social media posts and graphics on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to mark the unique "2-22-22" day.

And in Great Falls, even Mother Nature joined in on the palindromic fun: the National Weather Service reported that the official high temperature on Tuesday was -2°, and the official low temperature was -22°.

In announcing the coincidence on Facebook, the NWS said: "You can't make this stuff up, folks."

And while -22° is certainly one of the colder temperatures we've seen recently, Mother Nature had another surprise in store just a few hours later.

At 5:24 a.m. on Wednesday, the temperature in Great Falls dropped a bit further, bottoming out at -25°, which is a new cold-temperature record for February 23 in Great Falls.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader