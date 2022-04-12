Weather Wise: April snow showers

It’s been quite a while since a snowstorm like the current system moving through Montana has had such an impact and magnitude in Big Sky Country. Not only has this past winter had below-average snowfall for most of our cities, but this is also coming after the previous winter with below-average snow. So if it seems like it's been a while since we've had a lot of snow, you're right.

As of Monday, Helena has only seen 21.2" for the year compared to a normal amount of 36". Great Falls has had nearly 4 feet of snow this year but still is about a foot below normal. It was just three winters ago that great falls had a record amount of snow.

Havre has 24" of snow this season compared to a normal of 39". Townsend has not even had a foot of snow, only 10.5" compared to a normal of nearly 2 feet.

Northeast Montana is in the same boat. Glasgow has a seasonal total thus far of 26" compared to a normal of 39".

West of the Continental Dive, Missoula is at 36" when it should have 42". Kalispell is at more of a deficit: 37" so far, running about a foot and a half below normal.

It's a little different story for Bozeman where the MSU campus has had nearly 8 feet of snow this season and is running above normal by 14". Red Lodge has had 134" and is more than a foot above normal.

Of course, mountain snow is of more significance, but the lack of snow in the lower elevations has hit closer to home the past few seasons. That is until now.