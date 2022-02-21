Rescue Kittens Taking A Bath In A Saucepan Are Too Adorable

First of all, it’s not what it sounds like. When I saw the word “kitten” linked with “saucepan,” my first instinct was to worry. Why are kittens on the stove? This seems sinister.

Fortunately, it’s anything but: A viral TikTok clip shows a kind kitten rescuer giving her latest litter a quick dip in dish soap, fluffing their fur and getting rid of fleas in the process.

The kitties get a gentle scrub and a rinse in warm water after being extracted from a basement in Brooklyn. During their baths, the rescuer, dubbed @heidiwranglescats on TikTok, notices that they are absolutely covered in fleas.

“Wait WHAT,” says a pop-up in the middle of washing one baby. The kitten’s belly is covered in dozens of small, black dots.

“That is ALL fleas,” goes another pop-up. “This is one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen.”

After each of the babies gets bathed and dried, we see them enjoying a tasty meal in their crate.

“Not such a bad first day indoors,” Heidi writes on the pop-up.

Here’s the clip in full:

Dish soap might sound a little harsh for baby kitties, but it’s actually great for killing fleas, according to Lifehacker. It’s not for use as a regular pet shampoo, of course, and it’s not a preventative flea dip, but it’ll do in a pinch.

In a previous video, @heidiwranglescats shows how the babies were rescued from a disheveled basement. They weren’t super happy about it — they hissed at her when she got a final shot of them in their carrier — but soon their personalities emerged!

A follow-up clip introduces three of the kittens with their new names: Chili, Cassie Casserole and Hummus.

Watch Heidi rate their “sitting skills” in this TikTok video:

Which one is your favorite? I’m partial to Miss Cassie’s unique style. But let’s be honest — all these little ones are the sweetest!

