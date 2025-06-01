6 people set on fire in possible attack on pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado

The FBI is investigating what it describes as a “targeted terror attack” during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the department began receiving calls just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a man with a weapon setting people on fire outside the county courthouse.

Officers responded quickly and found several individuals with burn injuries. The six victims range in age from 67 to 88. Two were airlifted to a Denver hospital with severe injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“This act is unacceptable,” Redfearn said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Police said the victims were participating in a regularly scheduled peaceful demonstration. According to the FBI, witnesses reported hearing Soliman shout “Free Palestine” during the attack.

In a joint statement, leaders of Boulder’s Jewish community expressed their sorrow.

"We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza," the statement said.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said it appears that this was a "hate crime."

“People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado," he said. "We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views. But these violent acts—which are becoming more frequent, brazen, and closer to home—must stop and those who commit these horrific acts must be fully held to account.”

