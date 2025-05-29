Federal appeals court revives most of Trump’s tariffs — for now

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily paused a lower court’s decision that had blocked most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, granting an administrative stay while it considers the government's request for broader relief.

The pause comes in response to a ruling by a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, which concluded that Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and issued an injunction.

"The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs but, fortunately, the full 11 Judge Panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade," President Trump said in a statement. "Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of “TRUMP?” What other reason could it be?"

"Backroom “hustlers” must not be allowed to destroy our Nation!" the president added. "The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other Countries that are treating us unfairly. If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power — The Presidency would never be the same!"

ADDITIONAL REPORTING | Legal battles erupt over Trump tariff policies

Legal battles erupt over Trump tariff policies

The back-and-forth is creating confusion over where trade policy currently stands.

"It's absolutely another curveball thrown to businesses that are operating internationally," said Michael Goldman, who oversees North America for CARU Containers, a container distribution company.

Sarah Wells, CEO and founder of Sarah Wells Bags — a small business that makes breastfeeding apparel and bags for new parents — is also trying to keep up with the changes. For the past 13 years, her company has relied on a single plant in China for production.

Wells said the Trump administration’s tariff policies over the past few months have added significant stress.

"The last couple of months have honestly been chaos for my small business," Wells said.

Experts say the ongoing uncertainty over which tariffs are in effect could lead to disruptions as deliveries enter the United States.