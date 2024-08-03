Back-to-school toys can help level up learning and brighten spirits

A variety of toys for youth have hit the market in recent months that could help kids get ready for the annual return to school.

Examples include Snap Circuit's offerings, which teach kids elements of STEM education, or a stuffed toy that shows different faces, helping young people understand and express emotions.

James Zahn, a senior editor with The Toy Insider, said it "teaches little ones how to express their emotions, which is so important, especially with the world we live in today."

Zahn said the Flight Deck offers many different opportunities to learn — it can even launch a paper airplane.

A pinball machine maker helps kids use various parts of the mind to build certain skills while having fun.

Modern toys are attempting to offer opportunities to interact and learn in new ways while dealing with attention spans — and the best way to do that is to make it fun.

Some new toys use elements of virtual reality to take state of the art technology and bring it to minors, aiming to make them comfortable with the fast pace of technological innovation.

Many come with affordable price tags, under $50.

Hear from Zahn about some of the offerings in the video above.