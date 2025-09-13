"My husband's mission will not end:" Erika Kirk speaks out after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made her first public comments on Friday after he was shot and killed on Wednesday.

"He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband," Erika Kirk said. "My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children."

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they've done," she said. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and God's merciful love."

Kirk pledged to continue Charlie's work touring campuses to speak with American students, and said the podcast and show he had started would go on.

"The movement my husband build will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen," she said. "It will become stronger, bolder, louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment."

RELATED STORY | Who was Charlie Kirk? What we know about the conservative political influencer

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist closely aligned with President Trump, was killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing political nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school and college campuses across the U.S. — making him a major figure and voice within the young conservative movement, with millions of followers across his various social media platforms.

He was at the university on Wednesday to kick off his "The American Comeback Tour," where he engaged students through political debates under tents branded with phrases like "Prove Me Wrong."

Kirk was about 20 minutes into his speaking event when a single shot hit him in the neck, according to officials.

RELATED STORY | What we know about Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in killing of Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of Kirk, was arrested late Thursday night, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed at a news conference on Friday — ending a 33-hour manhunt. Robinson was arrested in St George, Utah, which is about 250 miles from Utah Valley University, the site of Wednesday's assassination.

Cox's announcement came hours after President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that a suspect was placed in custody.

Later on Friday, Robinson was initially charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. Formal charges against Robinson are expected as early as next week.