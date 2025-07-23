Kohberger to be sentenced in brutal murders of 4 University of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger will be sentenced Wednesday for the murders of four University of Idaho students, following his July 2 guilty plea to four counts of first-degree murder.

Kohberger admitted to fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in an off-campus home near the university in November 2022.

As part of a plea agreement accepted by the judge, Kohberger avoided the death penalty and agreed to serve four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. He also waived his right to appeal.

During Wednesday’s hearing, family members of the victims will have the opportunity to speak directly to Kohberger. Some relatives have expressed frustration that he was able to strike a deal and avoid a trial, which had been scheduled for August.

"His life on DEATH ROW while serving his time would have been much worse than serving his time as life in prison," The Goncalves family said in a statement. "He doesn't deserve life in prison. He deserved life on death row."

Madison Mogen’s father, however, supported the decision, telling the Idaho Statesman that it would help prevent emotional wounds from being reopened.

The small town of Moscow, Idaho, was left shaken by the killings. Residents lived in fear for weeks as a manhunt for the suspect unfolded. Kohberger was arrested more than a month later while visiting family in Pennsylvania. Authorities said DNA recovered at the crime scene linked him to the murders.

