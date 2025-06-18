Nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were stolen from the back of a semi-truck

Authorities are searching for a brazen thief or thieves who stole nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles from the back of a semi somewhere between Washington state and Colorado.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday in a press release that the truck driver discovered the theft around 8 a.m. on June 8 in the town of Bennett, Colorado.

The suspect or suspects managed to steal 2,810 of the Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles with a total estimated cost of more than $1.4 million, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver told deputies he was doing a pre-trip inspection while his semi was parked at the Love's Truck Stop at 1191 S. 1st Street when he noticed that someone had broken into his trailer and removed several pallets of the newly released consoles.

The driver — who told deputies he did not know what was in the trailer, only that it was games or toys — was traveling from Nintendo’s offices in Redmond, Washington, to a GameStop store in Grapevine, Texas.

Investigators say they are still not sure whether the high-dollar cargo heist occurred in Bennett or in another city where the truck stopped.

It's game over if the suspect or suspects are caught, as they could face multiple felony charges, the sheriff's office said.

The consoles, Nintendo's sequel to the successful Switch 1, are flying off the shelves after the company released the handheld gaming device on June 5.

If you have any information about this crime, they are asking you to call their investigations tip line at 720-874-8477.

