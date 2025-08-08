Single suspect pronounced deceased following shooting incident at Emory University in Atlanta

Authorities are responding to a report of an active shooter on the Atlanta campus of Emory University.

Friday afternoon, an alert was sent to people on campus, telling them to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT."

Emory Emergency: Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Continue shelter in place. Police on scene. — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) August 8, 2025

Authorities appear to be zeroed in on a CVS at Emory Point, a mixed-use development near the school's campus.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.