Acting ICE director: Possible sniper wounds 3 at ICE facility in Dallas

Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, confirmed to CNN that there were shots fired at an ICE facility in Dallas Wednesday morning.

He said a "possible sniper" was involved. He added that three people were taken to the hospital, but cautioned that the reports were preliminary.

In a tweet from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, she confirmed that "there were multiple injuries and fatalities."

"The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound," she wrote. "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

Lyons said the scene is secure.