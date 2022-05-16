UM celebrates its Class of 2022 with in-person commencement ceremony

MISSOULA — MISSOULA - The University of Montana honored the Class of 2022 with an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Over 1,000 graduates walked across the stage and flip their tassels, going from students to alumni.

Graduates walked into the Adam’s Center, found their seats and waved to their support system as they flipped over a new page in their book.

“Definitely a little bit of a bittersweet kind of thing… to be done with this chapter and move on from classes and everything. I enjoyed it a lot here, but it's exciting," said graduate Knox Denning. "To go do, you know the next step one.”

UM celebrated around 1,800 graduates on Saturday in the first commencement ceremony without COVID-19 restrictions.

The Class of 2022 was heavily impacted by the pandemic, going into the first lockdown during their sophomore year, and now, they are here celebrating a huge milestone.

“I am proud of myself for being able to make it through," said gradute Morgan Stoltz. "But I'm just excited to move into the future and be able to start what I came here for.”

“You know it is a significant achievement to earn a UM degree under any circumstances, but to do so during the tremendous disruptions of a global pandemic, that upended nearly every aspect of our lives? Well, that is remarkable," said UM President Seth Bodnar duing his opening remarks to the graduating class. "So congratulations and I hope you are very proud of your accomplishments.”

University of Montana officials say a majority of the graduates will stay in Western Montana, so we aren't saying goodbye to every student.

Congratulations to the 2022 University of Montana graduates.