Trump resumes campaign trail a day after federal indictment unsealed

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who's seeking a second term in office in 2024, is back on the campaign trail, just a day after the federal indictment in his classified documents probe was unsealed.

Trump, speaking at the Georgia Republican Convention on Saturday, maintained his innocence and portrayed Democrats and "deranged" Jack Smith as communists on par with Russia and China, saying that the "threat from within" is the bigger threat than Russia and China. "We are a failing nation. We are a nation in decline. This is the final battle."

Though at times Trump deployed humor to deflect the friendly crowd of around 2,400, his tone was darker than previous public remarks and focused on the "joke of the indictment."

"The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country," Trump said.

To clarify, the federal indictment came from a grand jury, with the investigation being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate, tapped Smith to lead the probe in an effort to avoid any appearance of politicization.

The 37-count felony indictment from the Department of Justice investigation include:

31 counts - Willful retention of national defense information

1 count - Conspiracy to obstruct justice

1 count - Withholding a document or record

1 count - Corruptly concealing a document or record

1 count - Concealing a document in a federal investigation

1 count - Scheme to conceal

1 count - False statements and representations

The documents included information on other countries' nuclear capabilities, a Pentagon "plan of attack," and a classified map, among other sensitive information.

The following photos were unsealed with the indictment, showing where the documents were stored in various places throughout Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment says boxes of documents were found in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office, his bedroom, and a storage room.

One of those boxes was even tipped over and spilled out onto the floor.

"This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida, and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged," said Smith. "Our laws that protect national defense information are critical for the safety and security of the U.S., and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk."

Trump is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

This is Trump’s second indictment; in April, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts related to a hush-money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Additionally, while speaking in Georgia, Trump again falsely attacked the results of the legitimate 2020 Georgia election, where he faces anotherpotential indictment.

