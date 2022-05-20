This Week in Fish and Wildlife: FWP in process of reviewing fishing regulations

BOZEMAN - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is currently in the process of reviewing regulations for upcoming fishing seasons.

And according to Morgan Jacobsen, the public is invited to comment and make suggestions on those regulations.

Jacobsen says one change coming is fishing regulations will be revisited every other year, instead of the current yearly plan. Jacobsen says starting in 2023, Montana’s fishing regulations will be valid for two years. He says that frees up FWP to be able to do more in-depth efforts with Montana’s fisheries while not having to be in a yearly state of regulation reviews.

Jacobsen adds it will be easier for anglers, since rules may only change every other year. Jacobsen says if anglers in Montana would like to make suggestions for the 2023 update, they can go to fwp.mt.gov and look under the fish tab to find a comment section. He also says the public can email suggestions to FWP through fwpfishcomments@mt.gov.

