The Peoples Champ: Years of hard work pays off for Dougie Peoples

MISSOULA — March is state tournament time for Montanas basketball stars, and there are always plenty of great moments. But fans won’t soon forget the incredible buzzer-beating shot that propelled Butte Central to a state championship.

Dougie Peoples, a junior at Butte Central, hit the game winner from 30 feet to top Lewistown on Saturday, March 12. The Maroons won 61-58.

A state title has been on Peoples’ mind since he first picked up a basketball. Inspired by his cousins, who he watched become state champions as a kid, Peoples has put in the work.

"He's such a great kid,” said Brodie Kelly, Butte Central's head coach. “His work ethic is second to none. I've known him since he was little, seen him in his gym day after day, week after week. I mean…nights, weekends year round, he's up here putting the work in."

Watch the video for the full story of Dougie’s shot heard ‘round the state.

Brandon Sullivan