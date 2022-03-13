State B girls: Colstrip girls claim 3rd state title in program history

BOZEMAN — Bring out the confetti.

On Championship Saturday, the Colstrip Fillies claimed their third state title in program history, first in State B, with a 13-point victory over Jefferson, 56-43.

The Fillies jumped ahead early with an 8-0 scoring run, their best of the game, to lead by three after the first quarter, 11-8. Behind Canzas HisBadHorse's nine points in the second, Colstrip outscored the Panthers 17-10 to hold a comfortable 10-point lead at the half, 28-18.

In the fourth, two quick buckets by Jefferson brought the game within seven, but the Fillies responded building back up a 14-point lead with four minutes remaining.

HisBadHorse recorded a double-double in Saturday's title game finishing with and game-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, and one block. The Fillies had two other scorers finish with double-digits: Malea Egan (11) and Madison BigJack (12).

Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaircom led the Panthers with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Brynna Wolfe filled with 11 points.

Colstrip's first two state championships were when the Fillies competed in State A, claiming titles in 1993 and 1999.