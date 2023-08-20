Sean O'Malley stuns Aljamain Sterling to win UFC bantamweight title

Watch Now
Kyle Hansen - MTN Sports
Posted at 11:42 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 02:16:30-04

BOSTON — The “Suga Show” came to the TD Garden and struck quickly to capture a UFC championship.

Helena native Sean O’Malley used a second-round TKO of defending champion Aljamain Sterling to win the bantamweight belt in the main event at UFC 292.

Just 51 seconds into the second round, O’Malley struck Sterling with a powerful right-handed punch to knock Sterling to the canvas.

O’Malley then blasted Sterling, regarded as the best bantamweight of all-time, with a barrage of strikes to force the referee to stop the fight and give 28-year-old "Suga Sean" the undisputed title.

The bout saw a relatively uneventful first round, but the 5-foot-11 O'Malley soon brought the crowd, which was clearly in his corner, to its feet.

Early in the second round, the 5-7 Sterling attempted a left-handed strike, which gave O'Malley, perhaps the best striker in the division, an opening to blast Sterling with a heavy right to force the champion down.

After reigning blows on a prone and bleeding Sterling, the fight was stopped and O'Malley had his title.

The win pushed O'Malley's record to 17-1 and snapped Sterling's nine-fight winning streak, which was the longest in bantamweight history.

