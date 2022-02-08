Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Missoula's Darian Stevens finishes 11th in Winter Olympics Big Air finals

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Slocum/AP
Darian Stevens, of the United States, competes during the women's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:26:35-05

Missoula native Darian Stevens finished 11th out of 12 finalists in the freestyle skiing women's Big Air event on Monday evening in Beijing, China at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Stevens, who entered the finalist pool after taking eighth in the qualifying round on Sunday, finished with a score of 75.00. Stevens scored 56.75 in her first run, a 50.75 in her second run, and fell in her final attempt and scored an 18.25.

It is the first time the Big Air event has been featured in the Winter Olympics. China's Eileen Gu won gold with a score of 188.25, France's Tess Ledeux was second at 187.50 while Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was third at 182.50.

Stevens' run at the 2022 Winter Olympics isn't over as she'll compete in the women's slopestyle next weekend alongside Whitefish native Maggie Voisin.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader