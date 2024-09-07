How to watch the Cats and the Griz games on Saturday, September 7

GREAT FALLS — After beginning its college football season with two road games, Montana State University finally returns to Bobcat Stadium for its 2024 home opener on Saturday, September 7th. MSU, which is ranked third in the FCS after opening its season with wins at FBS New Mexico and Utah Tech, welcomes the Maine Black Bears to Bozeman for the annual Gold Rush game. Maine started its season last week with a 17-14 win over Colgate.

Kickoff between the Bobcats and Black Bears is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports with Ben Creighton and Ty Gregorak on the call and Grace Lawrence on the sidelines. The broadcast will air on CBS affiliates across Montana, including KRTV in Great Falls; KBZK in Bozeman; KTVQ in Billings; KXLF in Butte; KXLH in Helena; and KPAX in Missoula. The game will be followed by the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Postgame Show. The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

The University of Montana Grizzlies hit the road for the first time this college football season for a top-25 matchup with former Big Sky Conference rival North Dakota. The Griz, who opened their season last week with a 29-24 win over Missouri State, are ranked fourth, while the Fighting Hawks are ranked #23 after opening with a 21-3 loss at FBS Iowa State last week.

Montana and North Dakota are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. (Montana time) inside the Alerus Center. The game will be broadcast on Saturday, September 7, by Midco Sports and will air on the MTN channel across Montana.

For the KXLH viewing area, the MTN channel is broadcast free over-the-air on digital channel 12.2. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+ or Midco Sports Plus.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air (free) with an antenna.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.