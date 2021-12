LAS VEGAS — Helena mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley collected his fifth career UFC knockout with a first-round TKO of Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight fight at UFC 269 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It was the third career first-round knockout for O'Malley, which is tied for the most in bantamweight history.

O'Malley improves to 15-1-0 in his career with the win.