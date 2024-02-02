Helena High ends crosstown basketball series with another sweep of Helena Capital

HELENA — The Helena High boys and girls basketball teams completed the season sweep of crosstown rival Helena Capital on Thursday. The Bengal boys eked out a 52-46 win, while the Bengal girls pulled away for a 47-34 win.

Helena High 52, Helena Capital 46 (boys)

Helena High rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 52-46 win over Helena Capital Thursday night.

Helena Capital came out strong off the tip, taking an early 19-10 lead after one quarter and still holding a seven-point lead at the halftime break.

Helena junior standout Jaxan Lieberg started to do his thing in the second half, though, scoring 15 points in the contest with a couple of gig-time dunks. His back-court partner, fellow junior Tevin Wetzel, added 16 points of his own.

The Bruins struggled to score in the second half, as Helena High rallied for the win and season sweep in the crosstown series.

Helena improved to 5-7 overall (5-3 Western AA) with the win, while Capital dropped to 4-8 (4-4).

Helena High 47, Helena Capital 34 (girls)

Thanks to a second-half outburst, Helena High pulled past Helena Capital for a 47-34 win Thursday night.

Capital's Anna Cockhill, Katie Sheridan, Brooklyn Brisko, Gracie Mockel and the rest of the Bruins fought hard in the early going, but Avery Kraft and her Helena High Bengals ripped away the victory to earn the crosstown season sweep.

Helena is now 9-3 overall (7-1 Western AA), while Capital is 4-8 (3-5).

For video highlights, watch the video above.