Helena High battles back in second half to dominate homecoming game against Hellgate

HELENA — The Helena High Bengals entered their homecoming game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights 2-1, whereas the Knights entered Thursday's matchup at 1-2. Not only did the two teams have to battle each other, but the wet field conditions.

The first half was off to a slow start, but eventually Hellgate's Connor Dick scrambled to end the scoreless tie to put Hellgate up 7-0 to end the first.

The Bengals came back early in the second with an answer to tie the game. Hellgate was able to answer once more before the half, and pick up a 2-point conversion to make it 15-7 heading into halftime.

The Knights would not see another score for the remainder of the game.

But Helena High's QB Carter Kraft would step up big time for his team in the second half throwing for three more TDs and running in another. Helena High will come out victorious 42-15 on their homecoming night and advance to 3-1.