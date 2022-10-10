Frontier roundup: No. 9 College of Idaho escapes Montana Tech in final seconds

CALDWELL, Idaho — Hunter Gilbert’s 22-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left lifted No. 9 College of Idaho to a 27-24 victory over Montana Tech on Saturday at Simplot Stadium.

The Orediggers took a 24-21 lead on a 23-yard field by Ryan Lowry goal with 1:40 remaining. But C of I marched 77 yards on nine plays, including a fourth-down conversion by Gilbert and a 35-yard pass from Andy Peters to Jon Schofield.

Gilbert then gave the Yotes the lead with his 22-yard run.

C of I missed the extra point, but Montana Tech’s last possession resulted in three incomplete passes by Blake Thelen before the final gun.

The Orediggers took a 14-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Blake Counts and a 6-yard TD pass from Thelen to Trevor Hoffman. But Schofield rushed for two 1-yard scores in the third quarter to tie it.

Counts scored from 3 yards in the fourth before Peters and Brock Richardson connected on a 75-yard TD pass for C of I to make the score 21-21.

With the win, College of Idaho remained unbeaten at 6-0, and is still the only team without a loss in the Frontier. Montana Tech slipped to 4-2.

Elsewhere in the Frontier …

No. 17 Rocky 28, Eastern Oregon 6

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College’s defense forced five turnovers Saturday on the way to a 28-6 victory over Eastern Oregon at Herb Klindt Field.

All five of Rocky’s takeaways were interceptions, including a 24-yard pick-6 by Jayden Fletcher that gave the Battlin’ Bears a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. Prince Johnson had two interceptions for Rocky, while Kaysan Barnett and Brail Lipford each had one.

The Bears have now scored a defensive touchdown in four straight games.

No. 17 Rocky forces 5 turnovers, routs Eastern Oregon

Rocky QB George Tribble threw three interceptions but the Bears’ offense had rushing touchdowns by Tribble, wideout Joseph Dwyer and running back Zaire Wilcox.

Ethan Cutler made field goals of 32 and 35 yards to account for Eastern Oregon’s scoring.

Wilcox carried the ball 22 times for 80 yards while Tribble finished with 154 passing yards and 46 rushing yards. Rocky’s defense held EOU to 259 total yards of offense.

Rocky improved to 5-1. Eastern Oregon is now 0-6 in the Frontier and 0-7 overall.

Carroll 47, MSU-Northern 3

HAVRE — Carroll College dominated MSU-Northern on Saturday, rushing for six touchdowns in a 47-3 rout at Tilleman Field.

Joaquin Porcayo ran for a pair of scores for Carroll, and Duncan Kraft, Matthew Burgess and Ryan Daggett each scored one. Quarterback Jack Prka completed 16 of 22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown to Stephen Powell.

Northern took the early lead on a 20-yard field goal by Kaden Nelson, but Carroll’s defense limited the Lights to just 4 total yards by game’s end, including a rushing total of minus-26 yards.

Northern scored their first points in three weeks.

With the win, Carroll improved to 4-2. Northern fell to 0-6.

Southern Oregon 49, Montana Western 14

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon reeled off five consecutive first-half scoring drives Saturday on the way to a 42-14 victory over Montana Western at Raider Stadium.

Blake Asciutto threw three touchdown passes in the opening half, including throws of 57 and 70 yards to Christian Graney. Asciutto finished with 416 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Graney had 10 catches for 267 yards and those two TD receptions.

Western QB Jon Jund had 247 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Dylan Shipley caught a 42-yard TD pass from Jund to open the scoring before SOU scored 30 straight points before halftime.

Reese Neville had a 6-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs in the third quarter.

Southern Oregon improved to 3-3 while Western fell to 3-3 in the Frontier and 4-3 overall.

