Carroll's Andrew Cook gets second straight Frontier honor; Rocky's Gracee Lekvold wins women's award

HELENA — For the second consecutive week, Andrew Cook of Carroll College is the Frontier Conference men's basketball player of the week. Gracee Lekvold of Rocky Mountain College won the women's award. The Frontier Conference announced both winners Monday.

Cook helped Carroll stay tied atop the conference standings with a pair of wins. He averaged a double-double of 27.0 points, on 60% shooting, and 10.0 rebounds per game. The junior also added 3.0 assists per contest. In the Fighting Saints' win at Montana Western, Cook scored 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. He came back with another 27 points and eight rebounds in a home win over Providence. Cook, who is averaging a Frontier Conference-best 20.6 points per game this season, has scored 20-plus points in eight of Carroll's past nine games.

Carroll (12-8 overall, 6-1 Frontier) has a huge game Thursday at Montana Tech before returning home to face Rocky Mountain College.

Lekvold helped the Battlin’ Bears to wins over No. 16 Providence and Montana Tech last week, averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The junior guard went 8 of 14 from beyond the arc while adding 3.0 rebounds per contest. Against the Argos, Lekvold scored 15 points and added four rebounds and eight assists. She followed with 22 points, including five made 3-pointers, six assists and four steals in the win over Tech.

Rocky (13-6, 2-5) has road games this week at MSU-Northern Thursday and Carroll Saturday.

