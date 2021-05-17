Bob Baffert temporarily suspended from racing in NY pending Kentucky Derby investigation

Famed horse trainer Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended by the New York Racing Association from entering horses in races pending an investigation of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit testing positive on a drug test.

“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public, and racing participants,” said NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke, in a news release. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”

The ban includes races at Belmont Park, where the Belmont Stakes run is scheduled for June 5.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after the Kentucky Derby and could face disqualification if a second test comes back negative.

On Saturday, Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness.

According to the Associated Press, Baffert had not committed to race any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown.