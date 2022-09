BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State wide receiver Ravi Alston, who is a fresh face to the program but has wasted no time becoming a fan favorite amongst Bobcat Nation.

During Episode Two the two talk about how his upbringing shaped him into the football player he is today, as well as why he writes his father's birthday on his wrist before every game.