Montana State's Sam Mix implicated for alleged role in charges against fellow assistant Taylor Housewright

BOZEMAN — An assistant football coach at Montana State is facing charges for an alleged role the night Bobcats offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was cited for driving under the influence in Gallatin County.

MSU running backs coach Sam Mix, according to documents obtained Tuesday by the Montana Television Network and first reported Monday by 406 Sports, has been charged for driving with a suspended license and obstructing a peace officer on May 5 at or near the intersection of Cottonwood and Patterson.

This is the same location where Housewright was cited for allegedly crashing a university-issued vehicle and fleeing the scene. Housewright was subsequently charged with aggravated DUI in the early morning hours of May 6.

Housewright was cited at 12:28 a.m. after being pulled over and refusing a blood-alcohol test. In those documents, it states that a friend of Housewright's drove the crashed vehicle while Housewright drove a different vehicle.

The charges against Mix indicate that he "drove vehicle being flat towed from crash scene" and that his driving privilege is "suspended out of Washington." Mix is from Sammamish, Washington. The crash was initially called in to authorities by Anderson Towing, documents state.

Per a university policy, MSU and head football coach Brent Vigen have no specific comment, and "will follow its regular procedures for dealing with personnel matters and await the due-process of the court system."

Mix, a former wide receiver at MSU-Northern, was promoted to running backs coach in April after spending two years as an offensive analyst and recruiting and operations assistant. Housewright has been Montana State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2021.

Last Nov. 19, MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was charged with DUI following the Bobcats' 55-21 victory over Montana. Garza was suspended for Montana State's second-round FCS playoff game against Weber State. He returned for the following week's game against William & Mary.

