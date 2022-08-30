Five former Montana State players named to active NFL rosters

BOZEMAN — The National Football League's 53-man roster deadline was Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, and five former Montana State players made the cut: Troy Andersen (Falcons), Daniel Hardy (Rams), Lance McCutcheon (Rams), Lewis Kidd (Saints), and Alex Singleton (Broncos).

Andersen, who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons, missed the team's first preseason game against the Lions due to a hamstring injury. However, the linebacker excelled in the Falcons' most recent preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars recording four tackles and forcing an interception.

Troy Andersen and Nate Landman wanted to join the fun. pic.twitter.com/xbhtbRUYnS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2022

Hardy, the Los Angeles Rams' seventh-round draft pick, also made the team's initial 53-man roster but is being placed on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Houston Texans on Aug. 19. There is no timetable for his return, but the designation means Hardy will miss at least four games.

The Rams also made room for undrafted free agent Lance McCutcheon, cutting two receivers from their Super Bowl LVI team: Jacob Harris and Landen Akers.

MORE: Harris was the Rams’ fourth-round draft pick in 2021.



He was drafted as a tight end but made the switch to wide receiver this offseason, which is the position he played while at UCF.



He’s also been nursing a groin injury the past couple weeks. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) August 30, 2022

McCutcheon initially introduced himself as an NFL-caliber receiver in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers hauling in two touchdowns on five catches for a game-high 87 yards. Through three preseason games, McCutcheon leads the entire league with 259 receiving yards.

The only other former Bobcat from Montana State's 2021 tea to make an NFL roster this fall is Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd.

Lewis Kidd was the only UDFA rookie to make the #Saints roster this season. https://t.co/yub9I95YCt — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 30, 2022

To no surprise, linebacker Alex Singleton was also named to the Broncos' active roster. After leading the Eagles in tackles the past two seasons (2020-21), Singleton signed a one-year deal with Denver in March.