BOZEMAN — Ahead of Montana State's season opener against Utah Tech on Sept. 2, MTN's Ashley Washburn sat down with Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, senior quarterback Sean Chambers, and senior linebacker Nolan Askelson to preview the upcoming 2023 season.

The four discussed the program's season-ending loss at South Dakota State, how that's fueled their off-season, and the progression of their two-quarterback system in year two.