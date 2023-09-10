Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, Danny Uluilakepa, Sean Chambers talk loss to South Dakota State

MSUPOST.jpg
Posted at 11:05 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 01:05:38-04

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Defending FCS national champion South Dakota State held off third-ranked Montana State on Saturday night 20-16 when a desperation pass for the Bobcats fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired. Sean Chambers' pass on the play before was ruled a touchdown before officials overturned it and put one second back on the clock.

Full highlights can be seen here. MSU now stands at 1-1 and returns home to host Stetson on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Sean Chambers and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa break down key moments in the press conference video above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!