Atlanta's Troy Andersen logs first NFL victory, swaps jerseys with Seattle's Will Dissly

SEATTLE — From watching games at Lumen Field to playing on the same turf, Week 3 of the NFL marked a full circle moment for Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen.

Atlanta closed out a two-week trip on the West Coast Sunday against the Seahawks, logging their first victory of the season, 27-23.

"To get the first win out of the way is nice," Andersen said post game, but experiencing his first win as a rookie wasn't the only moment that made Sunday special.

It was what happened after the game.

Once the clock hit zero, Andersen met Bozeman's Will Dissly midfield to swap jerseys, who is in the midst of his fifth season with the Seahawks.

Here’s the moment Troy Andersen and Will Dissly swapped jerseys after the game Sunday.



Lots of smiles shared between the two. #ATLvsSEA pic.twitter.com/tVuKioNKKU — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 26, 2022

"Will is an awesome dude," Andersen smiled. "We played golf this summer, and I mean I know him a little bit, but I’ve never played against him."

The two Montanans found themselves face-to-face early in Sunday's matchup on a pass-play intended for Dissly. The veteran beat Andersen on short route, hauling in a 18-yard touchdown from Geno Smith.

Here's Will Dissly beating Troy Andersen on the play to find a wide-open endzone. ⬇️ https://t.co/vxjqGt7pd0 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 25, 2022

Andersen finished with a new career-high three tackles, while Dissly recorded 34 yards on three receptions and one touchdown.

The Falcons (1-2) head back to Atlanta this Sunday for a home game against Cleveland (2-1) with kickoff set for 11 a.m. MT.

Seattle (1-2) on the other hand is headed to Detroit for an 11 a.m. MT kickoff against the Lions (1-2).