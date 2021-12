MISSOULA — Brian Buschini wasted no time in finding his next landing spot.

One day after the Montana punter announced he was entering the transfer portal, Buschini announced that he was transferring to Nebraska to continue his college football career.

Buschini, a Helena Capital product, was named the FCS punter of the year on Monday and on Tuesday was named a HERO Sports All-American after his 2021 campaign with the Grizzlies.

