Montana men fall to Idaho, drop 4th game out of last 6 contests

The Montana Grizzlies again ran into trouble on a visit to the state of Idaho, as the Griz men's basketball team fell to the Vandals 82-76 on Thursday evening in Moscow, Idaho.

Coming off of a win over Weber State, Idaho (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky Conference) kept that momentum going with a win over the Grizzlies as they avenged an 81-62 loss to UM from earlier in the year.

Four Vandals scored in double figures with Yusef Salih leading the way with 19 points. The Vandals shot 52% from the field and 9 for 15 from deep as well as 21 for 29 from the free throw line.

Josh Bannan finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for Montana (17-10, 10-6) and Cameron Parker added 22 points off of the bench for UM. The Grizzlies finished shooting 47.5% from the field and 7 for 17 from deep and 13 for 20 from the free throw line.

Montana has lost four of its last six games, another of which was to Idaho State (6-18, 4-11) on Feb. 5 which sits in the bottom three of the conference alongside Idaho and Sacramento State. The Grizzlies remain in the top five of the Big Sky standings at No. 5. The top five teams at the end of the regular season earn a first-round bye at the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho.

Montana is off for a week and will next play at Southern Utah next Thursday.