Montana football Week 5 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Levi Janacaro and Nick Ostmo

Posted at 4:05 PM, Sep 25, 2023
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzles are 3-1 heading Week 5 and are coming off of their first loss of the season, a 28-14 defeated to Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.

The Grizzlies fell to No. 18 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 polls from No. 13, and are 0-1 to begin Big Sky Conference play.

UM head football coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebacker Levi Janacaro and senior running back Nick Ostmo met with the media on Monday afternoon to talk about UM's loss to NAU while looking ahead to their next conference bout against Idaho State.

The Grizzlies welcome the Bengals (1-3, 1-0 Big Sky) to Missoula for homecoming on Saturday with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. The Montana Television Network will carry the broadcast for the game.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.

