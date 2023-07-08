Soccer star Megan Rapinoe to retire at the end of the 2023 season

Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. women's soccer star and icon, has announced her retirement from her remarkable career.

At the age of 38, Rapinoe announced on Saturday that the upcoming Women’s World Cup would be her fourth and final appearance in the tournament and that she would fully retire after finishing the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season alongside her OL Reign club.

"I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people," said Rapinoe in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. "I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special."

Throughout her journey, she secured an Olympic gold medal, triumphed in two World Cups, and fearlessly utilized her platform to shed light on critical social issues.

"Megan Rapinoe is one of the most important players in women’s soccer history and a personality like no other," said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "It’s been a wonderful experience to coach her in the NWSL and for the National Team, and I’m looking forward to her being an important part of our team at the World Cup."

Rapinoe made her USWNT debut in July 2006, when she was just 21 years old, and has scored 63 goals and registered 73 assists for the team. After netting six goals in five games at the World Cup, Rapinoe was crowned the recipient of the 2019 Ballon d'Or Feminin, solidifying her status as the world's top female soccer player.

Rapinoe is also known for advocating forequal pay in women’s soccer, being a supporter of LGBTQ+ and voter rights, and protesting against racial inequality.

The Women's World Cup starts on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, and Rapinoe and the U.S. team have set their sights on securing their third consecutive title.

