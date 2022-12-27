Ski event with Whitefish native, Olympian Maggie Voisin postponed

WHITEFISH - People will have to wait a little bit longer to take part in a winter tradition featuring Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin.

Organizers have announced that the "Ski with Maggie" event has been postponed until Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The event was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Kids of all ages can hit the slopes with the three-time Olympian who was born and raised in Whitefish.

All you have to do is meet at the top of chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Not only that, but Voisin will sign autographs and give away posters at 3 p.m. at Ed and Mully's.

The event is free, but you must have a lift ticket or ski pass for the skiing portion of the afternoon.

No reason was given for the delay.