Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Ski event with Whitefish native, Olympian Maggie Voisin postponed

Whitefish's Voisin named U.S. Freeskiing Athlete of the Year
Courtesy of Brian Schott
Whitefish's Voisin named U.S. Freeskiing Athlete of the Year
Posted at 10:22 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 12:22:15-05

WHITEFISH - People will have to wait a little bit longer to take part in a winter tradition featuring Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin.

Organizers have announced that the "Ski with Maggie" event has been postponed until Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The event was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Kids of all ages can hit the slopes with the three-time Olympian who was born and raised in Whitefish.

All you have to do is meet at the top of chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Not only that, but Voisin will sign autographs and give away posters at 3 p.m. at Ed and Mully's.

The event is free, but you must have a lift ticket or ski pass for the skiing portion of the afternoon.

No reason was given for the delay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News