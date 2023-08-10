This 6-ingredient ice cream s’mores recipe is a summer delight

Enjoying s’mores around the campfire and devouring ice cream sandwiches on a hot day are both quintessential summer pastimes. Now you can combine the best of both in the perfect warm-weather treat: s’mores ice cream sandwiches.

Thanks to an easy recipe, you can whip up the decadent frozen dessert — composed of chocolate marshmallow fluff and vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two graham crackers and dipped in melted chocolate — with just six ingredients. All you need is unsweetened cocoa powder, store-bought marshmallow fluff, graham crackers, vanilla ice cream, bittersweet chocolate and canola oil.

Because you can melt the bittersweet chocolate in the microwave, you don’t even need to turn on the oven to make the recipe. The addition of canola oil to the dipping chocolate ensures it doesn’t harden too quickly and creates a shiny, smooth finish.

Once you fill the sandwiches with the marshmallow mixture and ice cream — and let them set for at least four hours — and dunk them in the chocolate, the treats only need to set in the freezer for 10 minutes or so before they’re ready to devour.

For those looking for creative alternatives to the beloved campfire favorite, consider making peanut butter s’mores cookies or s’mores rice crispy treats.

If you’re not a fan of s’mores (no judgment), there is an endless number of other ice cream sandwich recipes to consider. Try Sally’s Baking Addiction’s rendition of the nostalgic Chipwich, vanilla ice cream snuggled between two soft chocolate chip cookies and rolled in mini chocolate chips. Or opt for these no-churn maple ice cream sandwiches, which are vegan and free of gluten and oil (the frozen center is made of coconut milk, cashews, maple syrup and tahini).

Feeding a crowd? Dazzle your guests with this ice cream sandwich cake, an easy-to-produce, no-bake dessert.

Which ice cream recipe do you want to make this summer?

