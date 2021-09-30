You Can Stay In The ‘Scream’ House For Just $5 This October

If you’re looking for a spooky getaway for the Halloween season, Airbnb just posted an upcoming listing that will have scary movie fans dying to get on the reservation list.

Starting Oct. 12, you can go to Airbnb and book a stay at the house that was featured in the modern slasher classic, “Scream.” The 1996 movie, which starred Drew Barrymore, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Rose McGowan (just to name a few), marks its 25th anniversary this year.

To celebrate this milestone, Sheriff Dewey Riley (the likable character played by Arquette) decided to list the actual house used in “Scream” for a scary-good stay in Tomales, California.

In the Airbnb listing, Sheriff Dewey tries to ease prospective guests’ nerves about spending the night at the house where so much bloodshed occurred in the film.

“Hey there! I’m Sheriff Dewey Riley, Woodsboro’s faithful peace officer,” the listing reads. “I’ve lived here my whole life, and have had plenty of experience fending off Ghostface, so there’s no one better equipped to ensure everything goes smoothly during your stay.”

As for the price to stay in this iconic house, guests will only have to shell out $5 per night! This unbelievable price does not include travel expenses; it just covers accommodations and food for up to four people for each night’s stay. It’s all in promotion of the original movie’s 25th anniversary and the upcoming 2022 release of the latest installment in the “Scream” franchise.

However, there are a few rules guests need to follow. First, while the house is large, the listing only allows four people to stay at the “Scream” house per reservation. There is one bedroom and one bathroom to accommodate guests.

No kids are allowed for this stay, as well as no pets. COVID-19 safety guidelines will also be in place.

Sheriff Dewey has a strict “no parties” rule, so guests need to keep that in mind. You never know when he (or someone else a little more sinister) might make an unexpected visit.

As for the house, guests will notice many details from the original movie around the home. From knife marks on the doors to the garage where the sheriff’s sister “met her unfortunate demise” to a kitchen stocked with classic snacks, including Jiffy Pop, ice cream, Reddi-Whip and pizza, fans of the film will feel as if they stepped into the movie.

Oh, and there is a dedicated phone line to the house. Sheriff Dewey warns potential guests that the movie’s villain, Ghostface, just might call them up during their stay.

During their stay at the “Scream” house, guests will enjoy a movie marathon featuring all four “Scream” movies (on VHS, no less) and have the chance to take home some memorabilia from the franchise.

Reservations open on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern for anyone brave enough to make the trip. There will only be three stays open: Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Halloween, Oct. 31. Just head to the Airbnb website or app to book your stay and prepare yourself for a frightfully good time!

