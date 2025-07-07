Here's when you will see July's full buck moon

July's full moon — called the buck moon — will rise on Thursday, July 10, this year.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, it will reach peak illumination at 4:37 p.m. ET.

The name has lots of origins, but it is related to the antlers of male deer being full-grown during this time of year. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, according to the almanac.

The moon has alternative names, however. Some refer to it as the Feather Moulting Moon and Salmon Moon. Then there are others that call it the Berry Moon, Thunder Moon or Month of the Corn Moon.

The moon will reach its new moon phase on July 24.