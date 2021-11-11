Sausage Tortellini Soup Is A Hearty, Cozy Recipe You’ll Want To Make All Autumn

As French master chef Louis P. De Gouy once said, “Soup is the song of the hearth … and the home.” And this recipe for sausage tortellini soup sings so beautifully that it’s certain to be a regular in your fall and winter meal rotations.

Made with hot Italian sausage, chicken broth, heavy cream and red pepper flakes, this particular sausage tortellini soup is creamy and savory with just a hint of spice. If you want to make the recipe dairy-free, you can omit the cream and simply sub more chicken broth, but beware this will make the end result less creamy and more brothy (obviously). This soup also calls for flour to help thicken the mixture, but if you’re gluten-free, you can use potato starch, arrowroot starch or almond meal.

You can use any tortellini you wish, but when storing your leftovers, you might want to store the pasta separately from the soup, so the tortellini does not become too mushy in the fridge. Find the full sausage tortellini soup recipe at Great Grub, Delicious Treats.

More Hearty Fall Soups

Here’s another recipe for a comforting sausage soup you can try as the sun sets earlier: We found this one for Sausage, Potato and Spinach Soup at Damn Delicious and it calls for red potatoes, heavy cream and spicy Italian sausage. Even though the soup comes together in your bowl in just 30 minutes, it feels decadent enough that you will think you’re eating at an authentic Italian bistro. No wonder this recipe has countless rave reviews on the Damn Delicious website.

Meanwhile, if you prefer beef to pork, try this recipe for One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup from “Today” chef Anthony Contrino. This soup is pasta-heavy, so it feels like a hearty main dish rather than just a side or a starter. It also features homemade mini meatballs, as well as veggies like kale and carrots so you can feel virtuous as you dig in, even if you sprinkle lots of Parmigiano-Reggiano on top.

Looking for a vegan twist on a sausage soup for fall? You have to try this Vegan Creamy Sausage and Potato Soup from Rabbit and Wolves. Made with vegan sausage, vegan butter, non-dairy milk, vegan cream cheese and cheddar cheese shreds, this soup is cruelty-free and packed with lots of veggies AND flavor.

Elevated Chicken Soups

We love this recipe from Shaker Chicken and Noodle Soup from King Arthur Baking. Shaker Chicken and Noodle soup is sort of like chicken noodle soup but with dumpling noodles and heavy cream. Talk about chicken soup for the soul! This Shaker Chicken and Noodle Soup is next-level comforting.

You need chicken stock, flour, butter, heavy cream, egg noodles, and dry vermouth (yes, vermouth!). It adds flavor and acid to the mix, but trust us, it’s not gonna end up tasting like a martini. Still, you can sub it for more chicken broth or cream if you prefer not to include alcohol in your soup recipe.

Looking for another twist on chicken soup? Try this recipe for Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup from Trader Joe’s. This recipe was created by a real employee of the grocery chain, and it includes only four simple ingredients: Trader Joe’s Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup, whipping cream, thyme and the gnocchi of your choice.

Simply simmer the soup, cream and gnocchi on the stove until the pasta is al dente, then serve with a sprinkle of thyme on top.

If it’s comfort you’re seeking but you also want a soup recipe that is high-fiber, low in sugar and dairy-free, we love this recipe for Better than Chicken Soup from Whole Foods. We love this soup because it is actually packed with immune-boosting nutrients and ingredients that will nourish you from the inside-out. And, best of all, it uses seasonal veggies like butternut squash, kale and mushrooms. Ginger and turmeric play a starring role as anti-inflammatory heroes, giving this soup healing powers that will be your go-to whenever anyone in your family has a sniffle or a fever.

Along with the above-listed ingredients, the Better than Chicken Soup recipe from Whole Foods also calls for astragalus root. This ingredient is optional, but if you can get your hands on it, this herb has long been used in Chinese medicine thanks to its supposed benefits on the liver and immune systems. You can find it at health food stores.

Leftover Turkey Soup

And, with Thanksgiving coming up, you need to have a soup recipe for leftover turkey on hand. If you have a lot of your bird leftover after Thanksgiving, don’t just think sandwiches. You can make a flavorful stew with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

This recipe for The Best Leftover Turkey Soup from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe uses leftover turkey, rice as well as hers and veggies you have leftover from your Thanksgiving cooking. Reviewers say it’s easy to make and delicious, and that you can also freeze and reheat the soup whenever you’re craving homemade soup but are short on time.

