Santos' bill blocks funding for countries with anti-LGBTQ+ policies

Rep. George Santos wants the U.S. to stop providing funds to foreign countries that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Known as the Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023, the bill says funds shouldn't go to countries that criminalize homosexuality or same-sex marriage.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, only 34 countries have legalized same-sex marriage. Meanwhile, Human Dignity Trustreports that nearly 70 countries or jurisdictions criminalize same-sex sexual activity.

Santos, who is openly gay, says there would be exceptions for providing funds to certain countries if it is "vital to the national security interests" of the U.S.

So far, the bill has only been introduced in the House and no further action has been taken.

Many lawmakers have shied away from working with Santos since he was indicted in May on charges of wire fraud and money laundering as well as making false statements to Congress.

The New York Republican has maintained his innocence.

Santos is also facing a separate House Ethics probe into whether the congressman engaged in unlawful activity during his 2022 campaign.

The representative was previously criticized for misleading voters about his life story, including how he earned a living and where he was educated.

