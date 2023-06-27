Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Soon, a new host will be telling "Wheel of Fortune" contestants to "spin the wheel." Two weeks after Pat Sajak, host of the venerable game show for four decades, announced his retirement, Ryan Seacrest said he will be the new host.

Sony Pictures Television confirmed the announcement in a tweet. The show's producers say Seacrest will begin hosting duties in 2024.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease."

Seacrest has been a veteran of the television industry for several decades. His first big breakthrough came in 2002 when he began hosting "American Idol." He went on to serve as Kelly Ripa's cohost on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." He also took over ABC's New Year's Eve hosting duties from Dick Clark just prior to Clark's passing.

SEE MORE: Whoopi Goldberg says she wants to be new 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Prior to hosting "American Idol," Seacrest hosted "a little game show called 'Click,'" which was also created by "Wheel of Fortune" creator Merv Griffin.

"This is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity."

Sajak announced earlier this month that the upcoming 41st season of "Wheel of Fortune" would be his last. The season begins in September.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com