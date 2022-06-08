Primary results for Lewis and Clark County elected offices

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County voters have decided who will square off this fall for county positions in the November general election.

Elected county offices in Lewis and Clark County have been nonpartisan since 2020 following a voter-approved measure.

Candace Payne and Curt Dallas have made the November ballot for Lewis and Clark County County Commissioner Dist. 3 with Payne getting 51% of the vote and Dallas getting 29% of the vote. The third candidate Conrad Evarts received 19% of the vote.

In the race of Lewis and Clark County County Attorney/Public Administrator, the two candidates that made it through the primary are Kevin Downs who received 43% of the vote and Dan Guzynski who garnered 37% of the vote. Charles Lane did not make the cut with 20% of the vote.

Leo C. Dutton and John "Doc" Holiday will be the candidates for Lewis and Clark County Sheriff. Dutton received 87% of the vote in the primary while Holiday received 12%.

For Lewis & Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder, Amy Reeves got 82% of the vote and Bettijo Starr received 18% of the vote. Both will appear on the November ballot.

Judge Michael Swingley will face Shawn White Wolf for the Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace position. Swingley received 74% of the primary vote while White Wolf received 26% of the vote.

