Watch Now
NewsUS NewsScripps News

Actions

Possible shooter down after reports of active shooter at Texas church

The incident took place at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, where Pastor Joel Osteen leads.
Possible shooter down after reports of active shooter at Texas church
Pat Sullivan / AP
Possible shooter down after reports of active shooter at Texas church
Posted at 2:37 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 16:37:40-05

Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of a shooting incident at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there are indications suggesting that a potential shooter has been neutralized by one of the deputies present at the scene.

The church, which is led by Pastor Joel Osteen, sent out a social media post around 3:58 p.m. ET saying, “There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here