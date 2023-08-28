Police give 'all clear' after warning about armed person at UNC

Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have given the "all clear," hours after issuing an alert to shelter in place.

UNC Police issued their first alert around 1 p.m. on Monday. They warned of a potentially armed and dangerous person on or near the campus. "Go inside now; avoid windows," the university posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police released an image of a man who was been named as a person of interest. However, authorities have not said whether that individual was tracked down. People were asked not to approach the person of interest if they came in contact with him.

Police were seen escorting groups of people to safety, many of whom were seen walking with their hands up.

Scripps News is still waiting to learn whether anyone was injured or killed during the incident.

SEE MORE: Victims identified in racist shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com