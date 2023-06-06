PGA Tour ends feud with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that it has formed an agreement with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf to form a new collectively owned entity.

Many details of the agreement have not been announced, but the tours said this brings an end to litigation between the entities. Golfers who entered LIV Golf events were blacklisted from PGA Tour events. Major tournaments, like this month’s U.S. Open, still allowed LIV Golf participation.

LIV Golf has paid out massive purses to lure some of the game’s top performers. LIV Golf also took heat as it was backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Groups have claimed it is part of Saudi Arabia’s “sportswashing” effort to erase the nation’s alleged human rights violations.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com