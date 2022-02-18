Parenting Montana website provides advice and resources

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services has added more information and resources to its Parenting Montana website in order to better serve parents and caregivers.

The website has been around since 2018 and is a resource to help caregivers develop and build relationships with children.

Now there are new ways that parents can get their questions answered and new research and tools including podcasts, guidance, and information about drug misuse and information about childhood trauma.

“When you think about those risks, those behaviors, it’s important that any parent has access to these. Not just parents, but people in parenting roles that are going to be interacting with youth, there is something on that website for them,” said DPHHS director Adam Meier.

MTN DPHHS director Adam Meier and reporter Brianna Juneau

With recent changes to Montana’s marijuana laws, it’s important as ever to have those conversations with youth, and this website is an easy way to help parents address concerns.

“Not every parent instantly knows how to handle these situations. That’s why the website is there.” Click here to visit the website.



