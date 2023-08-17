Out and About: York 38 Special, Montana Ride to Remember and more

HELENA — In this week's Out and About we're talking about the York 38 Special, the Montana Ride to Remember, and the Blue and White Game Tailgate.

York 38 Special - York Fire Rescue - 08/19

Around the York Fire Volunteer Fire Department, at 6:30 a.m., cyclists will be taking off for the York 38 Special. The York 38 Special offers a handful of trails to ride, such as Trout Creek, Bear Trap, and the Spirit of 76 Cyclocross which vary from 38 to 76 miles of breathtaking scenery, registration for each trail costs $120 per person. They also offer the Lucky 13 Family Bike ride which is a 13 mile bike ride which begins separately at 9 a.m. and is either $15 individually, or $30 for family of three or more. Another option is the York 38 Special Virtual Ride, Run or Walk which is free and available for sign up. Registration for the races end at 9 a.m.

10th Annual Montana Ride to Remember - Memorial Park - 08/18-08/19

Another cycling event happening on Saturday is the 10th Annual Montana Ride to Remember, where at 9:00 a.m., cyclists will all gather at Memorial Park to start their 183 mile journey to West Yellowstone on the US 287 - POW/MIA Memorial Highway. Participants can pre-register for the race on their website or riders can register before the race at memorial park from 7:30-9:00 a.m. Before Ride to Remember begins on Saturday, the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association will host a BBQ that will also offer a 50/50 raffel on Friday at Memorial Park from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Blue and White Game Tailgate - Steed Arena - 08/19

The Helena Bighorns are hosting their Blue and White Game Tailgate to preview their upcoming season with a scrimmage to wrap up the action packed Saturday. The tailgate will offer a Hockey 101 session to learn all the official calls and signals, as well as a dunk tank where you can get a chance to dunk your favorite players and coaches. They will also host a ticket raffle for a chance to get two season tickets. All before the scrimmages puck drop from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If there is something you think we missed this week or something you would like to see in this story, please send us an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.